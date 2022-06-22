CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Volunteer Fire Departments were quick to the scene of a coal truck rollover crash Tuesday afternoon.

The crash happened June 21 when a tri-axle carrying coal was traveling on Clearfield Curwensville Highway in Lawrence Township. The truck struck two vehicles and left the roadway only to roll over the guardrail and come to stop on an embankment, according to Rescue Hose and Ladder.

Hyde Fire Company, Lawrence Township Volunteer Fire Company #1, and Rescue Hose and Ladder worked together to get the road re-opened in a swift fashion.

No injuries were reported. The road was re-opened after roughly 90 minutes.