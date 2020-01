JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — According to Cambria County dispatch, crews are responding to a fire call at the 300 block of Knauer Lane in East Taylor Township.

Crews were dispatched around 10:30 this morning. The fire broke out near the East Taylor Township Police Department. East Taylor Fire, Jackson Fire, Franklin Fire, Conemaugh Fire and EMS and are all on scene.

There are no reported injuries at this time. We will continue to update the story as more information becomes available.