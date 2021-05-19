Fire Crews respond to an early morning fire in Huntingdon

HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Residents living at the Westminster-Woods Living Community in Huntingdon were evacuated early this morning due to a small fire.
Fire crews responded to call at 4:15 a.m. for an electric fire in the attic, prompting an evacuation to begin as a precaution.
All residents made it out of the building safely and have since returned inside.
The building received minimal damage from the fire.
