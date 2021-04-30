Fire consumes mobile home in Cambria County

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — An outdoor fire blew embers into a mobile home Friday morning, setting it ablaze.

Around 11:30 a.m., Cambria County dispatched a box alarm for a structure fire along the 1100 block of Mountaindale Road in Reade Township.

It’s reported the property owner had started a control burn in the area, which led to hot embers starting the fire as high gusts fueled the fire and ultimately destroyed the structure.

Fire companies from Cambria, Clearfield and Blair worked to battle the blaze.

One firefighter fell through a floorboard, but they were not injured.

The property owner said the mobile home was used as storage.

Reade Township Fire Department Deputy Fire Chief RJ Wilson listed the cause as accidental.