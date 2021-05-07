Fire consumes garage in Boggs Township

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A garage fire broke out, extending into a residence off of Old Erie Pike Road in Boggs Township Friday.

On May 7 around 2 a.m., Company 5 was dispatched to assist Company 16 (BJW) with the working garage fire. Engine 5 supplied water to additional units on scene while manpower assisted with fire suppression and overhaul.

It’s reported the garage was a total loss while the home sustained moderate damage.

BJW was assisted by units from Lawrence Township, Hope of Philipsburg, Clearfield Borough, Morris Township, Wallaceton, Houtzdale, Chester Hill and Osceola.