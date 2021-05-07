Fire consumes garage in Boggs Township

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A garage fire broke out, extending into a residence off of Old Erie Pike Road in Boggs Township Friday.

On May 7 around 2 a.m., Company 5 was dispatched to assist Company 16 (BJW) with the working garage fire. Engine 5 supplied water to additional units on scene while manpower assisted with fire suppression and overhaul.

It’s reported the garage was a total loss while the home sustained moderate damage.

BJW was assisted by units from Lawrence Township, Hope of Philipsburg, Clearfield Borough, Morris Township, Wallaceton, Houtzdale, Chester Hill and Osceola.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss