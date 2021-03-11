Fire consumes Cambria County double home

The South Fork home has been completely destroyed despite crews’ attempts to battle the blaze.

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The South Fork family is safe, but all belongings have been destroyed as well as the lose of all but one pet after the fire.

Crews were dispatched around noon Wednesday, March 10, to the fully involved 2-story house fire in Ehrenfeld Borough. The South Fork Volunteer Fire Company reports that due to wind speeds, the fire continued to spread, which brought the need for additional units.

The additional help came from fire department stations in Summerhill, St. Michael, Richland, Beaverdale and Portage. Forest Hills, Portage and East Hills EMS also arrived on scene to help. They battled the fire for almost four hours.

A rekindle was dispatched shortly after 4:30 p.m., according to the South Fork Volunteer Fire Company. This brought them back to the scene.

They ruled the house a total loss, but it’s reported that one firefighter managed to save one of their dogs from the basement.

They said the family involved is in desperate need of all items. Donations of the following measurements of clothes can be found below.

Men’s-

Pants: 34-32

Shirts: Large

Shoes: 11

Coat: XL

Women’s-

Pants: 13-14

Shirts: Medium to large

Shoes: 9

Women’s-

Pants: 9/10

Shirts: Medium

Shoes: 9-10

Kid’s (boy)-

Pants: 7/8

Shirts: 7/8

Shoes: 1 or 2

Kid’s (girl)-

Pants: 7/8 or 8/10

Shirts: 7/8 or 8/10

Shoes: 1 or 2

Kid’s (boy)-

Infant size 4/5 or 4t/5t

Shoes: 7/8 infant

They also need toys for their children ages 4, 5 and 6.

These donations can be dropped off at the Cresson American Legion Post 238. They report that someone will be there from today and throughout the weekend. You can also drop them off anytime during their normal business hours. The South Fork VFW is also accepting any and all donations.

There is also a Go Fund Me page set up to help the family with additional financial burdens. According to the donation site, they also lost a car and motorcycle. You can donate by CLICKING HERE.