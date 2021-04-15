Fire company hosting benefit dinner for neighboring department

BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Southern Cove Volunteer Fire Company in New Enterprise will be hosting a benefit Turkey Dinner to help a neighboring fire company in Blair County.

The Friendship Fire Company in Roaring Spring had their building’s boiler system fail leaving the department without heat or hot water, according to Southern Cove Volunteer Fire Company’s Assistant Cheif Emily States.

“In order to keep heat to the building where their fire apparatus is housed, they discontinued all public meals and drive-thru events,” said States. “This has enabled them to get through the winter, but it also put a major damper on raising money to pay for the new boilers.”

States says a new boiler system will cost the Friendship Fire Company over $90,000.

This prompted States and other members to reach out to the neighboring fire company to plan a benefit dinner to help raise funds for replacement boilers. Local businesses have also reportedly donated to help pay for the cost of the benefit.

“In the fire service “Brother helping Brother” and in the Cove “Neighbor helping Neighbor” are not just words, they are a way of life,” States says. “We are known for our delicious homemade Turkey Dinners and people will not be disappointed.”

The dinner is scheduled for Sunday, April 25 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and will be served at the Replogle Community Building in New Enterprise via drive-thru. Dinners will cost $10 and include turkey, filling, mashed potatoes, gravy, noodles, corn, applesauce, a roll, and a cookie.

The fire company is hoping to serve at least 1,000 meals.