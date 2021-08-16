Fire commissioner opens grant for Pa. fire, EMS companies

(WTAJ) — A grant program for fire companies and emergency medical services in Pennsylvania is now accepting applications.

The 2021 Act 13 Unconventional Gas Well Fund Grant is available for fire companies, rescue companies and emergency medical services throughout the 40 counties where unconventional gas wells are located. This also applies to counties that directly border counties with unconventional gas wells.

Applications are open as of Aug. 16 and will close on Oct. 15 at 4 p.m. ET. You can apply on the fire commissioner’s website.

Every county in our viewing area is eligible for this grant. A full map of wells in the area is below:

Marcellus Shale Gas Wells in Pennsylvania (Map by the Emergency Management Agency)

“As departments continue to recover from the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, our office is pleased to announce the availability of important funding opportunities,” State Fire Commissioner Bruce Trego said. “We encourage all departments to learn more about the program to ascertain their eligibility and apply, so these needed funds can be put to good use in their communities.”

Grants will range from $2,000 to $6,000. Eligible projects include the following:

Obtaining professional national certification of members.

Purchase of firefighting, emergency medical, rescue or air monitoring equipment used at or related to an unconventional gas well pad incident on, or related to, an unconventional gas well pad. All equipment purchased through the Program will also include training on the equipment provided by the PSFA at no additional costs to the grant recipient(s).

Training classes and required educational materials to prepare for incidents at an unconventional gas well pad incident or related to the unconventional gas industry.