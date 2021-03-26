Fire chief pleads guilty to embezzling $57k

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — The chief of the Phoenix Volunteer Fire Company has pleaded guilty to using $57k from a FEMA grant for his own use and filing false tax returns.

Anthony Dibona, 57, pleaded guilty to the conversion of government funds and filing false tax returns. According to the Department of Justice, Dibona received and converted $57,242 in federal grant money from the Federal Emergency Management Agency through payments made to him between 2013 and 2017. He also did not claim the money on his taxes and filed false tax reports.

Dibona’s sentencing is scheduled for Aug. 2 at 10 a.m. The law provides for a maximum total sentence of 22 years in prison, a fine of $1.25 million, or both.