Fire chief accused of embezzling federal grant

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A local fire chief has been charged with embezzling over $57k from a federal grant program.

Anthony Dibona, Chief of the Phoenix Volunteer Fire Company in Hollidaysburg appeared in U.S. District Court in Johnstown Tuesday. He has been accused of stealing more than $57k dollars in grant money from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA).

According to the criminal complaint, the alleged embezzlement occurred between February 2014 and January 2017. Dibona is also charged with filing a false tax return.



Last September, a former member of the Phoenix Fire Company pleaded guilty to embezzling over $1.5 million dollars from a FEMA grant.