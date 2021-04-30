Fire causes severe damage to home in St. Marys

ELK COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Multiple crews in Elk County responded to a house fire Friday morning resulting in severe damage to the home.

We’re told the fire that occurred at 1013 Brussels Street in Saint Marys first started at around 11 a.m. originating in the kitchen before spreading throughout the downstairs. A woman inside the home and her dog were able to escape immediately and call the fire department.

No injuries were reported but the home is expected to be a total loss. “I would say there’s heavy extensive damage to it and with the age of the building it will probably be deemed as a total,” said Crystal Fire Department Chief Bill Kraus.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation although it’s reportedly believed to be accidental.