Fire causes severe damage to home in Centre County

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Crews responded to a house fire on the 1000 block of Egypt Hollow Road, Union Township.

The call went out in the early afternoon after the fire started in the garage, officials said. On the scene was, Alpha Fire Co, Boalsburg Fire Co and Pleasant Gap EMS.

The owner was not home when the fire began but his son, who was inside, made it out safely. Four cats and one dog were also inside when the fire started, it is unknown at this time if they escaped.

The cause of the fire has yet to be determined.