ALTOONA, Pa (WTAJ) — Fire crews say nobody was hurt after a dwelling fire at a home in Altoona Friday.

The two-story home on the 2000 block of Chestnut Avenue had heavy smoke emanating from it with fire showing out the back of the structure. Two pets were reportedly inside the home. One was safely evacuated but the other died in the fire.

No other homes were damaged and no one was inside the home at the time.

“We had ample crews on duty with a quick response and we were able to eliminate the fire at the house of origin with no damage to higher exposure,” Altoona Fire Department Assistant Chief Kelly Pilling said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.