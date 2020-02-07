1  of  7
Closings & Delays
Blair Senior Services Clearfield County Area on Aging CPI - Bellefonte Head Start Forest Hills School District Matternville Head Start North Star School District St. Francis University

Fire causes $30K in damage to local business

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

UNION TOWNSHIP, CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania State Police Fire Marshal along with Union Township Station 40 investigated a fire that started at Richards Concrete and Construction on February 5, 2020.

The fire started roughly around 4 p.m. and was ruled accidental. Investigators state that the fire was started by combustible items that were placed too close to a wood burner which was being used at the time.

There were no injuries and they estimate the damage to be roughly $30,000.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss