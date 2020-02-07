Fire causes $30K in damage to local business

UNION TOWNSHIP, CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania State Police Fire Marshal along with Union Township Station 40 investigated a fire that started at Richards Concrete and Construction on February 5, 2020.

The fire started roughly around 4 p.m. and was ruled accidental. Investigators state that the fire was started by combustible items that were placed too close to a wood burner which was being used at the time.

There were no injuries and they estimate the damage to be roughly $30,000.