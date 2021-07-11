17 women escape Somerset County house fire

SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– Crews responded to a house fire in Somerset County at a rental property that 17 women were able to safely escape.

The fire happened at a rental property at 145 Robert Brown Road, Confluence, Pa. in Somerset County, Sunday, July 11.

There were 17 women inside sleeping when the fire happened. One girl woke up to the smell of smoke and got all the other women out safe.

The women were gathering at the rental property to celebrate a birthday, There was damage done to the house and even the cars that were parked out front had melted a little bit due to the fire

The only injury was a broken nose sustained by the birthday girl. The cause of the fire is currently under investigation