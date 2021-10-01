Church destroyed in early morning fire in Jefferson County

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The leader of a Jefferson County church that was destroyed in a fire says the congregation’s ministry will continue.

Bishop Jack Wisor of the First Apostles Doctrine Church in Brockway says they will continue to hold outdoor services on Sunday mornings that will be broadcast on their Facebook page. A meeting will soon be held to discuss whether to rebuild the church which will more than likely happen, according to Bishop Wisor.

The church’s Just for Jesus Challenge homeless outreach was not reportedly destroyed or affected by the fire.

First responders from multiple counties were called on Friday, Oct. 1, to fight flames at the Just For Jesus Church in Brockway. Crews made their way to the scene off Route 28 around 3:30 A.M.

When they arrived, flames exited out of the building’s right side and door.

Brockway fire chief Michael Hoskavich was not able to share any information about what caused the blaze, but said firefighters have an idea of where the flames started.

Hoskavich added that one person was inside the church sleeping, but was able to make it outside safely.