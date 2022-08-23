JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – A fire broke out in the maintenance supplies storage area in the Scottish Heights Golf & Lodge.

On Saturday, Aug. 20, at 10 p.m. a fire started in the storage area at the golf club. The building, all maintenance supplies and equipment were destroyed.

The fire caused the golf course to be shut down and as of right now a reopening date has not been set.

According to the owner, Shawn Whalin, once the insurance is figured out the golf club will be back in better shape than ever. The club was gifted two mowers anonymously.

The owners say they are already looking forward to the club’s future endeavors.

No injuries were reported as a result of the fire. The Scottish Heights Golf & Lodge is located at 287 Scottish Heights Dr, Brockport,