HUNTINGDON, Pa. (WTAJ) — Officials from Huntingdon Dispatch says a fire broke out at an apartment complex on the 14000 block of Wrangleton Road in Mount Union.

Dispatch says the fire broke out around eight this morning. Crews responded and extinguished the flames, and now the fire marshal is investigating what caused the fire.

There are no reported injuries at this time, and the extent of the damage to the building is unknown.