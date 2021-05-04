Fire damages William Penn Auto in Johnstown

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A fire broke out at William Penn Auto in East Taylor Tuesday afternoon.

The fire was called in around 1:30 p.m. and it took about two hours to get in under control, according to East Taylor Fire Company Fire Chief Alan Buchan. While the building has extensive damage inside of the building, Buchan said some parts may be able to be salvaged.

Employees working in the garage went to lunch and saw flames in the shop area when they returned. They attempted to extinguish it but were unable to.

Damage sustained to William Penn Auto

The cause of the fire will be investigated by the state fire marshal.