CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — First-responders were called to a fire at the Laurel Highlands landfill in Cambria County this morning.

Dispatch says they got a call just before 7 a.m.

Crews from the Jackson TRownship, Nanty Glow and Middle Taylor Fire Departments were all on scene for assistance.

No word on the cause of the fire or the amount of damage.

The investigation is ongoing.