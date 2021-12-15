Fiore Toyota donates $8k to local volunteer fire department

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A local business donated $8,000 to the Allegheny Township Fire Department as a way to give back for their hard work.

Dan Fiore, of Fiore Toyota, said they donated the money to the fire department so they can purchase new lightweight rescue gear to thank them for all they do to serve the community.

The lightweight rescue gear is crucial to keep the firefighters safe during the hot summer months.

Chief of the Allegheny Township Fire Department Tracy Saylor said they’re thankful for the donation.

“We ordered 16 sets of the gear,” Saylor said. “Just with 16 sets, it cost us $14,000. We are so appreciative of Dan and for his business to donate $8,000 to do that.”

The department is also bringing some holiday cheer to the town this weekend with a small parade starting at 10 a.m. with a special appearance from Santa.