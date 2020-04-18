Fine Wine & Good Spirits to offer curbside pickup in several locations starting Monday

(WTAJ) — Fine Wine & Good Spirits stores across our region will begin offering curbside pickup on Monday, April 20, according to the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board’s website.

Each store will take a limited number of orders by phone from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., or until the store reaches the maximum number of orders it can fulfill that day.

Curbside pickup will be available Monday through Saturday and orders will be limited to one order of no more than six bottles.

“Fine Wine & Good Spirits is making strides in expanding service to our customers. We ask you

to remain patient if you don’t get through by phone right away,” the company said in a statement on their website.

“We’re optimistic our capacity to fulfill orders through our website and curbside pickup will increase in the coming weeks. Thank you for your continued patience and understanding.”

The company also says callers will be guided by their store staff through products available for purchase at each location.

Those who want to buy from them can only pay by credit card while on the phone, and all curbside pickup sales are final (no returns).

Click here for a full list of Fine Wine & Good Spirits locations offering curbside pickup.