ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — The investigation has ended and Blair County District Attorney Pete Weeks is prepared to release the findings from Pennsylvania State Police in the “use of lethal force” incident that saw the tragic death of Blair Corrections Officer Rhonda Russell on Nov. 17, 2021.

The results will be released Friday, July 1 at a news conference that you can watch live on this page at 1 p.m.

On Nov. 17, inmate Christopher Aikens was in Altoona’s Central Court when he attempted to take an officer’s gun from the holster. During the struggle, shots were fired at him by Sergeant George Bistline. According to state police, Aiken had moved Officer Russell into the line of fire. Aikens was taken into custody as Russell was rushed to UPMC Altoona where she was later pronounced dead.

While Aikens saw 2nd-degree murder charges for his involvement, State Police followed procedure and investigated the use of deadly force by Sergeant Bistline.

This story will be updated Friday, July 1, when District Attorney Weeks releases the findings from the State Police investigation. Be sure to check back to watch the news conference live.