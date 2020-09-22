AMED takes financial hit, decrease in emergency calls

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Emergency calls that require an ambulance have decreased since the pandemic began.

While that may seem like a good thing, it’s causing some departments to have problems elsewhere. It’s led AMED to take a financial hit.

Since the shut down kept people from going out, fewer people are seeking medical care.

AMEDs call volume at the end of August was down 1087 calls from 2019. That decrease in call volume is a decrease in their revenue and this loss of money can have a longterm effect on their vehicles and medical equipment.

“The problem is, this is money that will never be made up and this loss of income effects directly are hard assets,” Executive Director of AMED, Gary Watters said.

Watters said they are saving money where they can by not making purchases of ambulances and equipment, but they need to maintain readiness for the community.

They have applied for several CARES grants for assistance and are still looking at all their options.