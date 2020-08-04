Financial aid available for renters affected by COVID-19 in Blair County

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania Housing Finance Agency (PHFA) is coordinating the CARES Act Rental Relief Program statewide with local organizations to assist renters who were financially impacted by the economic slowdown related to the coronavirus pandemic.

Those impacted can now get CARES Act financial assistance to help with the payment of past-due rent.

Blair County Community Action has been designated as the local agency to administer these funds for Blair County.

Applications and helpful information are also available by visiting the Blair County Community Action’s webpage at https://www.blaircap.org/phfa-rental-relief-program/.

Details about renters’ assistance:

Renters who qualify the CARES Rent Relief Program may receive assistance equal to 100% of their monthly rent up to $750 a month for a maximum of six months of assistance for the time period between March 1 and December 31, 2020. Payments will be made to their landlord on their behalf. Renters or landlords can apply for rent relief for apartment tenants, but renters are responsible for submitting all the documents needed to ensure their eligibility.

The deadline to apply is September 30, although it is possible that deadline may be extended. Contact the Blair County Community Action Program for the most current information.

Who is eligible?

For renters to be eligible for financial assistance under the CARES Rent Relief Program, they will need to document at least a 30% reduction in annual income since March 1 related to COVID-19, or they must have become unemployed after March 1. If unemployed, they must have filed for unemployment compensation with the Pennsylvania Department of Labor and Industry. Their household income cannot exceed the Area Median Income for their county of residence, adjusted for the number of people in their home.

The application process requires the submission of three applications: one completed by the renter and two completed by the landlord. Supplemental documents are also required, like proof of income and proof of residence.

All materials must be submitted together to Blair County Community Action Program. Helpful support, including an application checklist and a Q&A sheet, is available on PHFA’s website at https://www.phfa.org/pacares/rent.aspx.

To learn more For more information, visit the Blair County Community Action Program website. Questions may also be directed to 814-946-3651 weekdays from Monday – Friday 8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.