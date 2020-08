DUBOIS, Pa. (WTAJ) — The City of DuBois will have Music Fest 2020’s last scheduled night this Thursday, August 27, 2020.

The event will feature music with the Moore Brothers at 6 p.m. at the Edward V. Cherry Amphitheater in DuBois Memorial Park. The event is touted as a Special City of DuBois Night.

You’re asked to bring your lawn chair to enjoy the summer evening of good music while social distancing.

