Fight starts when a mother turns off Wi-Fi, three charged

Altoona, Pa. (WTAJ) — Logan Township Police responded to a call on Memorial Day for a domestic fight involving a mother, son, and son’s girlfriend.

Police say the incident happened on May 25, just before 10 p.m. when they were called to the 600 block of Avalon Road in Altoona.

They report that a physical altercation began when Candice Julian, 41, disconnected the Wi-fi service to the house. This caused Jordan Garrison, 20, to disconnect the power to the house. At that point a physical fight became between both of them and 20-year-old Mary Jayda Patterson.

Police report that injuries were minor and all three declined EMS.

They wre cited via summons for harassment.