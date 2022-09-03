ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ)– Blair County residents gathered and filled downtown Altoona for the fifteenth annual Blair County Antique Car Cruise-In.

Cars from all different eras lined the streets and parking lots along eleventh and twelfth avenues. A lot of the money raised from the event will be given to a charity to be decided later.

Visitors were free to walk around and enjoy the cars, live music and food from non-profit vendors. Organizer Rick Spielvogle says that what he enjoys the most about the event every year is how the cars bring back memories for everyone.

“We used to do this in the sixties in the muscle car era,” Spielvogle said. “It means a lot of people walk around feeling like they’re eighteen again. Just smiling and people are sitting down enjoying the music and eating good food from non-profits.”

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

There is no judging for any of the cars at the cruise-in because they want to make it more about the community coming together for fun than any competition.