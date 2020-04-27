Festival of the Arts goes virtual for 2020

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — Officials have announced that the Central Pennsylvania Festival of the Arts will happen as previously scheduled, but it will be virtual for the first time ever.

The event was previously canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Organizers announced though that it will take place on the same dates, only virtually from July 8 to July 12.

Artists can still submit for competitions as originally scheduled. Organizers have not yet stated how they will host the event online, but they are set on doing it one way or the other.

Two of the events won’t change much: Images 2020, our juried gallery exhibition, and our Banner Competition.

Images 2020 will still be open to artists – including student artists – whose permanent residence is in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania. Emily Burns is the juror for Images 2020. The submission deadline is May 29. You can find more details about the exhibition here.

The Banner Competition, sponsored by First Energy Corporation, is still on, with a submission deadline of June 19. Banners will hang in the State College Municipal Building and in non-traditional locations around the county as soon as it’s possible. They’ll also be exhibited online. Organizers will still award prizes in three divisions: professional, general, and youth. For more details, you can click here.

They’ll also have an online version of their signature event, the Sidewalk Sale and Exhibition. You’ll be able to browse through a great selection of juried artists and shop online. They plan to present videos by artists talking about their work so that audience members can connect with them just as they do at the show. Only artists who have a website or other e-commerce option will be invited to the virtual Sidewalk Sale, so shopping will be a breeze.

It wouldn’t be a Festival without a poster designed by Lanny and Saige Sommese. They will also have posters available for sale for a modest fee on our website. If there’s any Festival to remember with a poster, it will be this one.

Street painters are a favorite part of the Festival. Organizers are working on a spot where street painters can work in an appropriately socially distanced way. There’s a lot of content from previous Street Painting Festivals being shared too.