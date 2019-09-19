Festival of Books in the Alleghenies coming to Somerset

SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The second annual Festival of Books in the Alleghenies is coming to Somerset County this weekend.

The festival helps promote authors, celebrate reading and build community spirit while supporting literacy programs in the area.

The authors will aim to connect with people through the imagination of the literacy arts and the innovation of storytelling.

Admission is free and people visiting will be able to meet with the authors and even get books signed.

Chair for the festival, Hilary Hauck, says regardless of what you like, they will have something for you.

“We’re going to have about 45 authors there. They are authors covering all different genres, there is something for everybody. Whether it’s children or young adults. sci-fi, romance, historical, suspense.”

The event will take place in uptown Somerset from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. this Saturday, September 20.

The festival is sponsored by the Communities for the Alleghenies, Somerset Trust Company and the Daily American.

More information can be found on their website by clicking here.