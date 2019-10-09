Ferndale Borough man arrested for drugs after traffic stop

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Ferndale Borough man is facing charges after police say they found marijuana in his vehicle after a traffic stop.

Andrew Colvin, 27, of Ferndale Borough, was spotted committing several vehicle code violations in downtown Johnstown on Monday.

According to police, when an officer initiated a traffic stop, Colvin appeared to be under the influence and was taken into custody and transported to Conemaugh Hospital for a blood test, which Colvin refused.

Police say after executing a search warrant on his vehicle, police found 60lbs of marijuana, valued at $300,000, packaged in special containers designed to mask the odor.

