CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Ferguson Township is presenting their 2023-2027 Capital Improvement Plan during two public meetings in July.

The township proposes spending $112 million over those 5 years (including $18 million in inter-fund transfers) with a $94 million net. The highest expenditures will go toward the police and public works departments.

“The goals of the Capital Improvement Plan include trying to program those kind of improvements that are needed, to try to do it efficiently, and to try to do it in accordance with our mission statement for the township,” Ferguson Township Director of Public Works David Modricker said.

Earned income taxes are expected to increase by 2%, and real estate, local services and transfer taxes are by 1%.

The meetings will be held on Wednesday, July 13 at 1:00pm and Thursday, July 21 at 12:00pm in the Main Meeting Room of the Ferguson Township Municipal Building. The public can attend in-person or online.

The July 13 meeting will cover Planning and Zoning, Parks, Police, Administration, Finance, and IT capital improvement plans, while the July 21 meeting will focus on the Public Works Department.