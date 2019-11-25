Ferguson Twp Police search for 4 with active warrants

FERGUSON TWP. CENTRE COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — Ferguson Township police have released information on four individuals that have active warrants that they are trying to locate.

If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of any person listed, please contact Ferguson Township Police at 1-800-479-0050

James K. Rush-Wanted for Burglary/Trespass, Theft and Receiving

Musa Y. Ahamed – Wanted for Theft by Deception

Brandon J. Koleno-Wanted for Simple Assault

Lora M. Francis-Wanted for Theft by Deception