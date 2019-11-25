Ferguson Twp Police search for 4 with active warrants

FERGUSON TWP. CENTRE COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — Ferguson Township police have released information on four individuals that have active warrants that they are trying to locate.
If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of any person listed, please contact Ferguson Township Police at 1-800-479-0050
James K. Rush-Wanted for Burglary/Trespass, Theft and Receiving
Musa Y. Ahamed – Wanted for Theft by Deception
Brandon J. Koleno-Wanted for Simple Assault
Lora M. Francis-Wanted for Theft by Deception