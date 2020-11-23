Ferguson Twp. offices set to close to public amid COVID-19 surge

FERGUSON TOWNSHIP, CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Ferguson Township Crisis Management Team has announced the main building and administrative offices will be closed to the public due to the rise of COVID-19 cases.

The main building will remain open to the public from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. until Wednesday, November 25, and will then be closed to the public. Staff may still be reached by e-mail or phone during regular business hours.

The Crisis Management Team stated that they will continue to evaluate the resurgence of COVID-19 and provide an update by or before Thursday, December 10.