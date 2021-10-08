Ferguson Twp conducting mobility study for Pine Grove Mills

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Ferguson Township is conducting a transportation study with PennDOT to identify improvements that can be made in the Pine Grove Mills area.

The study aims to focus on walking, biking, driving and public transportation, which is expected to be completed in the spring of 2022. Ferguson Township and PennDOT are inviting the public to attend a virtual presentation to learn more about the study on Oct. 14 at 6 p.m.

The link to access the virtual meeting can be found on the study’s webpage. A recording of the presentation will be available online between Oct. 14 and 21. For anyone unable to access the virtual presentation, hard copies of the survey questions will be available at the Ferguson Township building from Oct. 14 to 21.