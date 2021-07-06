Ferguson Township to evaluate Gypsy Moth mitigation, aerial spray for 2022

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Ferguson Township Board of Supervisors have agreed to move forward with mitigation planing for the next season of Gypsy Moths.

The board will work with specialists to determine the potential scale of infestation for 2022 and decide the safest method for controlling the moths, specifically in the Greenbriar Development. The current suggestion is to use an aerial spray.

This was brought to the boards attention by a concerned resident.

“The last infestation was very bad and quite expensive for several of them and when it’s going on, it’s just nasty, for lack of a better term,” said Ford Stryker, a Township resident. “I encourage you all to approve the resolution.”

The aerial spraying options will be considered in the 2022-2026 Capital Improvement Program Budget.