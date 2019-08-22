Ferguson Township Police say wild fox poses no danger

FERGUSON TOWNSHIP, CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Ferguson Township Police have determined that a wild fox that has been spotted throughout the area poses no danger.

According to a release sent by police, the department has received a large number of calls about a small red fox in the area of West College Ave. between Blue Course Drive and Corl Street.

Police say they have been observing the fox and there have been no signs or reports of violent behavior or posing a threat to other animals and humans.

Police also say the fox has always run when someone gets too close to it and does not show any symptoms of rabies.

Due to the lack of danger, neither police or the Pennsylvania Game Commission will try to capture or euthanize the fox, according to police.

The Ferguson Township Police Department says they appreciate the residents’ concern for the animal.