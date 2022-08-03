CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Ferguson Township held its first-ever “Municipal Mixer” on Wednesday, August 3 at Greenbriar Saybrook Park.

It’s a chance for the community to gather and give their feedback on ways they envision that the park could be improved.

“This park never had a master plan previously, so it was time to revisit that,” Jaymes Progar, assistant township manager for Ferguson Township said. “It’s actually the result of the residents and the community. We’re really fortunate in Ferguson Township to have really active and engaged residents, really put a lot of care into their community.”

Progar said the township is working to have a master plan made for Greenbriar Saybrook Park by the end of the year.

“We really encourage people to voice their opinion, give their input, and follow that process,” said Progar.

Ferguson Township Police offered bike safety courses and Penn State Transportation Services highlighted offers including the Penn State Bike Den.

Plus, representatives from Penn State`s Spin e-Bike Share Program were present to share information about their programs ahead of their expansion into the township.

A bike mechanic from The Bicycle Shop overviewed bicycle safety and maintenance. Attendees could also register their bikes with a representative from the Penn State Bike Den.

“We have awesome bike infrastructure in Ferguson Township,” said Progar. “We’d like to get some extra safety awareness out there.”

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

The event also featured food trucks for residents to enjoy. Younger attendees also had the opportunity to explore a township public work vehicle.