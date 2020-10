CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Ferguson Township Building will be closed to the public due to a staff member testing positive for COVID-19.

They report that the person has not been in the office for a week but the staff will work remotely this week and the offices will be deep cleaned. As of now, the building will re-open on Nov. 2, 2020.

The Police Department lobby will be open for police matters only and the Public Works crew remains at work with brush and leaf collection continuing as normal.