Fentanyl, crack cocaine found in Johnstown home, 1 arrested

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Cambria County man was arrested after detectives found suspected fentanyl and crack cocaine at a residence in Johnstown Wednesday.

Detectives executed a search warrant for a residence on the 600 block of Chestnut Street in Johnstown. According to District Attorney Greg Neugebauer, they found approximately 60 grams of suspected fentanyl, along with crack cocaine and a stolen firearm. Jonathan Brunson was taken into custody.

JONATHAN BRUNSON

Brunson faces multiple felony charges, including illegal possession of a firearm, receiving stolen property and possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver. He also faces misdemeanor drug-related charges and a misdemeanor charge of recklessly endangering another person.

Brunson remains in custody after failing to post bond, according to Neugebauer. He has a preliminary hearing scheduled for June 15.

Photo of the suspected drugs seized in Johnstown, courtesy of DA Neugebauer

“This case shows the dedication and commitment of local law enforcement to act quickly and decisively when an opportunity presents to get dangerous substances off of our streets,” Neugebauer said. “Cambria County Detectives, along with JPD and the Cambria County Drug Task Force, quickly pooled resources, manpower, and other assets to protect our community. We will continue to fight every day to keep our neighborhoods and citizens safe.”