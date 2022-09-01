In this photo illustration, a man types on an illuminated computer keyboard typically favored by computer coders. (Photo by Sean Gallup/Getty Images)

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ)– A woman’s only meeting going over resources that the Veterans Affairs offers them will take place on Thursday, Sept. 8.

From 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. the Altoona James E. Van Zandt VA Medical Center will host a virtual Women’s Health Public Forum that will go over services, teach the woman how to enroll and receive the benefits they earned and answer any questions that they may have.

Altoona VA Chief of Staff Dr. Angela Rowe said that the forum will help the VA’s mission of serving all veterans.

“Connecting with the Women population is a key part of our mission to serve All Veterans in our Community,” said Dr. Rowe. “This forum will give women individualized attention to ensure they receive the benefits, while answering questions they may have.”

Dr. Rowe will be one of many speakers at the meeting. Others that will be there include representatives from Women’s Health, Patient Advocacy, Enrollment and Eligibility, Nutrition Services, My HealthEVet, Care in the Community and Mental Health.

For more information and to attend the event, contact Women Veterans Program Manager Susan Yohn at 814-943-8164 ext. 17186 or email at Susan.yohan@va.gov. A Microsoft Teams link for the event then will be sent to you.

According to the VA Medical Center, it and its five community-based outpatient clinics serve 14 counties and more than 27,000 Veterans, including more than 1,400 women Veterans. During the last three years, the facility has grown to more than 50 services and added 400 personnel.