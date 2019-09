HOLLIDAYSBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — Do you love live music?

Well, “Felix and the Hurricanes” will appear at Hollidaysburg Downtown Live Thursday night!

It’s all part of the Downtown Live Free Summer Concert Series.

The show will be on the Diamond of Hollidaysburg at the intersection of Montgomery and Allegheny Streets.

The Downtown Live Free Summer Concert Series is presented by the Borough of Hollidaysburg and starts at 6 pm.