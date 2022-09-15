HOLLIDAYSBURG, Pa (WTAJ) — Get your friends and folding chairs ready, Felix and the Hurricanes are performing Thursday at the Diamond in downtown Hollidaysburg.

As part of the Downtown LIVE! summer concert series, Felix and Hurricanes will close out the last concert of the season with a bang. The concert begins at 6 p.m. and there will be a 50/50 run by the American Legion Auxilary. It will be drawn at 8:30 p.m.

The Hollidaysburg Area Music Parents will also be there with their fundraising cups. Additionally, Doug’s Dawgs, The Rotating Chef and The Brew will have food trucks available for those in attendance to enjoy. However, guests are allowed to bring their own snacks.

The event is expected to end around 9 p.m. For more information, visit the Hollidaysburg Borough’s Facebook Page.