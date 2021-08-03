Feeling lucky? PA Lottery adds new Powerball weekly drawing and “Double-Play”

(WTAJ) — Powerball players in Pennsylvania will get another chance to hit that jackpot every week with a third weekly drawing.

In addition to the normal Wednesday and Saturday drawings, PA Lottery officials announced that the multi-state game will offer drawings on Monday now. The change will go into effect for the Monday, Aug. 23 drawing.

“This change will help us give our players exactly what they’ve told us they want — larger, faster-growing jackpots. We’re also reminding our players that every ticket sold helps us generate money for the senior programs that older Pennsylvanians rely upon each and every day.”

-Pennsylvania Lottery Executive Director Drew Svitko.

Another change starting with the Aug. 23 drawing is that Pennsylvania players will also be able to add “Double-Play” to their purchase. Double Play is a new optional feature that, for an additional $1 per play, will give players another chance to win with their Powerball numbers in a separate drawing with a top cash prize of $10 million.

The Double Play drawing will be held after every Powerball drawing. The Double-Play drawing will not be televised, but it will be live-streamed on Powerball.com and available to watch on the PA Lottery’s website.

For more information and updates, players may visit palottery.com.