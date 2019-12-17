Feel The Love comes to Indiana County one last time

INDIANA COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — “Feel The Love” will come to Indiana Pa. one last time to help raise money for the 40th Teddy Bear Fund Drive.

Tickets are on sale now for the 7 p.m. show on December 21, 2019. Doors open early with the Indiana County Voices of Christmas performing at 6:15 p.m.

You can purchase tickets at the Kovalchick Complex or online by clicking here.

B.C. Taylor, son of the Feel the Love creator B.E. Taylor, took over for his father who passed away in 2017. They toured various cities in 2018 and will come back to Indiana for a final farewell in 2019 before ending the tour for good.

B.E. Taylor started the “Feel The Love of Christmas concert” in 1995 and first came to Indiana Pa. in 2012. The show would always help raise money for the Teddy Bear Drive every year.

“The reason I want to make sure everyone does know that this is the last year, because when dad passed, everyone assumed, and rightfully so, that the show would happen again the next year because it did for twenty years.” B.C. Taylor said. “So with his passing, fans may have taken it for granted thinking ‘if they can’t make it this year they will go next year’, and I just want to make sure that anyone that wants to come and see the show one last time, that they know that this is it, and they will have the opportunity to do so one final time.”