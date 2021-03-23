‘Feeding Happy Valley’: a ‘pay it forward’ service, kick-started by State College native

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A new program is coming to Centre County that will help those in need and support local restaurants.

“Feeding Happy Valley” was founded by State College native, John Patishnock, after he discovered a similar program circulating on social media. Thanks to a grant from the ‘Awesome Foundation’ and 3 Dots Downtown.

If you are in need of a meal, all you have to do is ask if the restaurant has “Feeding Happy Valley” gift cards, which cover up to $10 of food.

The $1,000 grant will be distributed among ten restaurants throughout the county. Currently, the list includes Way Fruit Farm, Elk Creek Cafe, Cafe Lemont, Good Day Cafe, and Bonfatto’s.

Way Fruit Farm and Elk Creek Cafe matched the donation, adding an additional $100 of gift cards.

“Beyond the tangible benefit of providing meals in the community, I also think that this program reinforces the message that if you’re part of the State College and the Centre County community, we’re gonna take care of you,” said Patishnock.

Community members are encouraged to continue paying it forward, and donate to the initiative if you’re able. Interested donors or restaurant owner who would like to participate can contact 3 Dots or email johnp285@gmail.com.

Patishnock says the program is expected to launch on April 1.