Feeding America partnering with Saint Vincent De Paul to feed the hungry

(WTAJ) — September is Hunger Action Month and the nation’s largest hunger-relief organization, Feeding America, is determined to make a difference.

The network helps 1 in 7 Americans facing hunger, but the problem starts in our own backyard.

Saint Vincent De Paul is a local group in Blair and Cambria County that works with Feeding America.

The non-profit said there is a real need for food, with one of their programs helping over 10,000 people a month, but all that starts with just one person at a time.

Society of St. Vincent De Paul Executive Director Anthony “Sonny” Consiglio said donations have been up, over the past year.

“Organizations, the businesses, the people that have grant money, the foundations, the churches, the schools, everybody that has money has realized its time to step up,” Consiglio said.

While the pandemic has motivated people to give back, it’s also challenged the non-profit to re-think how they do things.

“We can’t bring them in, we can’t have them come in the kitchen and have them come sit down and eat, so our people, they were just tremendous, we will work on a drive-thru, we’ll make sure people know exactly when to come, we will get everything lines up where it needs to be lined up,” Consiglio said.

Even with this increase, they can always use more food, volunteers, and money.

“Kinda need more help sorting that type of thing, as much as we got and as much as we have, you never get to a point where you say we dont need any more food, that just doesn’t happen, “Consiglio said.

So how can you get involved?

“Your local food pantries and places you have local kitchens that are feeding people, to get connected with them because that’s right in your neighborhood, that’s where things are needed, that’s where you can get stuff directly to people,” Consiglio said.

Because SVDP is a part of Feeding America, this gets them involved in more programs, getting food to those who really need it.

SVDP Pantries

SVDP-Assumption Chapel: 1523 Adams Ave Altoona, PA 16602 – open Tues and Thur 8 AM to 10:30 AM

SVDP Holy Name: Ebensbrg Mini Mall (R) PO Box 265 Ebensburg, PA 15931 – open Thur 9 AM to 12 PM

Queen of Peace: 323 Mellon Ave. Rear Suite 2 Patton, PA 16668 – open 1st and 2nd Wed and 3rd Thur 9 Am to 11 AM

St. Andrews: 927 Franklin St. Johnstown, PA 15905 – open 2nd Mon 3 PM to 5 PM

St. Bernard’s: PO Box 452 139 Huber St Hastings, PA 16646 – open 1st and 3rd Wed 9 AM to 11 AM/ 4th Wed 11 AM to 1:30 PM

Food for Families Kitchens

Altoona Family Kitchen: 2201 Union Ave Altoona, PA 16602 – serving Mon – Fri 12 PM to 1 PM

Johnstown Family Kitchen: 227 Bedford St. Johnstown PA, 15905