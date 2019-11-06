Federal Agents raid All Better Wellness Center in Johnstown

JOHNSTOWN, CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Special Agents from the Office of Inspector General’s Department of Health and Human Services were seen coming in and out of the building located on 136 Jaycee Drive in Johnstown.

The agents were carrying boxes and folders out to their vehicles.

We’ve reached out to the Attorney General’s office for comment but have not heard back

We also spoke to an employee at the center who declined comment.

This is one of seven All Better Wellness Centers in the state, including State College and Altoona.

They offer pain management and rehabilitation services in seven locations.