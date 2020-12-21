FBI raids home in Hollidaysburg

HOLLIDAYSBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) – The FBI and a local police department staged a raid on Sunday morning at a home in Hollidaysburg.

Little details are known at this time but, the borough police chief says the raid was headed by the FBI whose agents could be seen carrying guns. Law enforcement was on the scene for four to five hours.

The building involved in the raid was a rental property. The FBI also confirmed they were conducting a court-authorized search.

WTAJ will update this story as more details become available.