FBI, local law enforcement warn of phone scammers

LOGAN TOWNSHIP, ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Have you received a call from someone you don’t know asking you for money? Folks in Logan Township learned how to recognize these scams before they become a victim.

The township’s police along with folks from the FBI explained how these people are able to trick you over the phone during their seminar on Monday.

The FBI pointed out tactics and patterns that scammers use to gain trust, such as appealing to your emotions, even knowing your name or the name of a loved one, before convincing you to give them money.